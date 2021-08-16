Monday, 16 August 2021

Shelter goes

THE old bus shelter in Goring Road, Woodcote, has been knocked down.

The parish council, which owned the structure, says it was a magnet for antisocial behaviour because it was easy for troublemakers to hide in.

It will be replaced with something more transparent.

