Strings plea

THE Langtree Sinfonia, an orchestra based in Woodcote, is seeking new players.

It would particularly like to recruit strings players before its next concert at St Mary’s Church in Wallingford on November 13.

The event will celebrate the orchestra’s 50th anniversary, including 40 years under the leadership of Paul Cox.

It meets at Langtree School in Reading Road on Wednesday evenings during term time.

For more information, email langtreesinfonia@gmail.com

