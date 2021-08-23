Airfield closure

AN airfield near Woodcote is to shut on September 12.

Chiltern Park Aerodrome will host a farewell celebration on August 29, two weeks before its final day of operations.

There will be a “fly-in” of planes from across the area followed by glider and microlight flights in the afternoon.

Refreshments will be served with all the proceeds going to the Thames Valley Air Ambulance service, whose pilots used to train at the airfield.

It is hoped that an air ambulance crew will attend to show visitors the helicopter.

Dennis and Julie Pearson, who founded the business off Icknield Road in 1988, have been ordered off by landowner Guy Hildred.

He says the operation has become too big and the noise of aircraft taking off and landing disturbs the neighbours.

Mr Pearson hopes to relaunch the business elsewhere in South Oxfordshire and says he is in negotiations over a number of other potential sites.