Nowell nets hat-trick to extend winning run

TOBY NOWELL scored a hat-trick as Woodcote made it two wins from two in the Hellenic League Division 2 East on Saturday.

The visitors started brightly and took the lead on five minutes when a quick one-two with Will Thomas allowed Nowell to strike from 12 yards out.

Woodcote continued to put pressure on Chalfont and on 10 minutes a deflected cross landed kindly at Daniel Boateng’s feet and he powered it past the helpless keeper.

The defence of skipper Frank Dillon, Alec Curtis, Sam Green and Fred Wilkinson were rarely troubled by Chalfont who seemed to struggle with the speed at which Woodcote played.

On the half hour mark, Woodcote scored again when tricky winger Joe Webber was chopped down in the box and Nowell scored his second from the spot.

After the break, the visitors continued to press and got their fourth on the hour.

A deep corner from Dillon found Curtis who powered his header into the right-hand corner of the net.

Woodcote would score their fifth goal again via a Dillon corner, this time it was Nowell who completed his hat-trick by deftly nodding the ball past the keeper on 75 minutes.

Chalfont rarely troubled Gannon in the Woodcote goal and their emotions got the better of them on 80 minutes when a horror tackle on Boateng saw them reduced to 10 men.