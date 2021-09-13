Boateng’s brace helps extend run

DANIEL BOATENG and Joe Webber both scored a brace as WOODCOTE thrashed ALDERMASTON 5-1 in the Hellenic League Division 2 East.

It is the third week in a row that Woodcote have hit five goals and the result means they keep their place at the top of the table.

But unlike the previous two weeks, they were made to work hard for much of the game.

Aldermaston made the brighter start and with just two minutes on the clock, Kai Parton-Edy gave them the lead.

Stung by going a goal down so early, Woodcote sprang into action and dominated the play without managing to score.

Finally, an equaliser came in the 42nd minute when an Andy Taylor cut-back broke kindly to Will Thomas some nine yards out and he fired it home much to the annoyance of Aldermaston who tried to claim offside.

In the dying moments of the half a Joe Webber strike from Toby Nowell’s cut-back made the half-time score 2-1.

Four minutes into the second half Webber made it 3-1 with his second goal, with Nowell again the provider.

On the hour mark the lead was increased to 4-1 when Boateng ghosted in at the far post to plant a great header past the keeper courtesy of a Ryan Corbett cross.

Boateng saved his best for last when he jinked his way into the box, sat a defender and the keeper down with a couple of dummies and gently dinked the ball into the net to complete the scoring.

Elsewhere, WATLINGTON TOWN also maintained their 100 per cent record with a 3-1 away win at CHALFONT WASPS.