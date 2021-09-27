AN automatic prescription dispenser could be installed on the wall outside the Woodcote medical practice.

The blue machine would provide a contactless way for patients to collect prescriptions 24 hours a day.

Patients would be notified when their prescription was ready and be provided with a one-time-use PIN number in order to open the drawer of the machine and take out their medicine.

The machine would have a touchscreen, credit card terminal and five collection doors.

The GPs hope it would help reduce queuing times at the surgery in Wayside Green.

A CCTV system would also be installed to reduce the potential for criminal damage or theft from the machine or people using it. The dispenser would not accept cash and in any case only 10 per cent of prescriptions are paid for, mostly by contactless card.

The rest are free for children, the elderly, the low-paid and people with medical exemptions.

Medicines which need to be signed for would still need to be collected from inside the surgery.

A survey of patients found “overwhelming” support for the idea.

The practice has applied to South Oxfordshire District Council for planning permission. It says there would be no material increase in vehicle or pedestrian movements and parking spaces would not be affected.

A public consultation period for residents to submit comments is open until September 25 and a decision is due to be made by October 19.