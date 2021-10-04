Monday, 04 October 2021

Booster jab

GORING and Woodcote medical practice is offering coronavirus booster vaccines to its patients.

Patients will be invited to attend a clinic at Wallingford Community Hospital as follows: October — over-80s; October 7 — over-75s. October 15 — over-70s.

Patients who were instructed to shield and healthcare workers can also attend the clinics.

