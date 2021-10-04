Library to celebrate 30 years

A SPECIAL event to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Woodcote library will be held tomorrow (Saturday).

Residents are invited to the library in Reading Road from 11am to mark the occasion and there will be cake, balloons and bunting.

Visitors will be able to look at the library’s archives documenting its history as well as current displays and will be encouraged to sign up to its book club or become a volunteer with Our Woodcote Library.

OWL was formed in 2011 to campaign against the proposed closure of the library and others by Oxfordshire County Council in multi-million pound budget cuts.

In 2014, it became a “friends” group, providing volunteers to support library staff.

The library opened in 1991 in the old school, replacing a once-a-week mobile library for residents and the library at Langtree School.

In 1997, there was another threat of closure but this was averted with a small reduction in its opening hours.

The archives show many years of “Storytimes”, often involving children and staff dressing up as pirates, science, art and history talks by staff from the Ashmolean Museum in Oxford, displays of work by local artists and visits from children’s authors such as John Foster and Geraldine McCaughrean.

In 1997, the village’s condolence book for Princess Diana was placed in the

library. In 2000, the library added an internet terminal for residents to use, costing 50p for half an hour.

The library’s opening hours have now returned to normal following the coronavirus pandemic.

Anyone who is interested in volunteering for a few hours per month should call the library manager on (01491) 682323.