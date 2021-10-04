Monday, 04 October 2021

British Modern Military History Society

OUR next talk will be on Tuesday, October 5 at 2pm via Zoom.

It is called “Battle of Britain: Eagle Day and the London Blitz” and will be given by German historian Katherine Quinlan-Flatter and British researcher Linda Parker.

Hear more about the events of the December 1940 Blitz from the perspective of both sides and you can ask questions.

For more information, visit www.bmmhs.org

