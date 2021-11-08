Farmyard lessons

SMELLY Wellies Farm in Woodcote is to run sessions for children to learn about its animals.

The farm has donkeys, goats, sheep, rabbits, guinea pigs and chickens.

The young visitors will find out how the animals are groomed, cleaned and feed and will be able to stroke them.

Up to 10 children can attaned each one of the session, which will be held on Saturday November 20 from 10.30am for seven- to 11- year-olds and from 2.30pm to 4pm for 12- to 16-year- olds.

There is also a four-week programme from 4pm to 5.30pm every Wednesday, starting on November 10.

The Saturday sessions cost £25 per child and the four-week programme £80.