Monday, 08 November 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

AFTER 18 months away, the society has resumed its live meetings and talks in Woodcote village hall.

To ensure everyone’s safety, a restricted capacity with socially distanced seating has been introduced for the time being.

There is also a programme of monthly talks via Zoom.

The next talk will be on Wednesday, November 10 at 7.30pm in the village hall.

The speaker will be Paul Beaver, author, broadcaster, historian and pilot, speaking on “Suez”.

A donation from every talk is made to a military charity and more than £2,000 has been donated in the last two years.

Everyone is welcome, but please book in advance on info@bmmhs.org

For more information, visit www.bmmhs.org

Pauline Garrett

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33