AFTER 18 months away, the society has resumed its live meetings and talks in Woodcote village hall.

To ensure everyone’s safety, a restricted capacity with socially distanced seating has been introduced for the time being.

There is also a programme of monthly talks via Zoom.

The next talk will be on Wednesday, November 10 at 7.30pm in the village hall.

The speaker will be Paul Beaver, author, broadcaster, historian and pilot, speaking on “Suez”.

A donation from every talk is made to a military charity and more than £2,000 has been donated in the last two years.

Everyone is welcome, but please book in advance on info@bmmhs.org

For more information, visit www.bmmhs.org

Pauline Garrett