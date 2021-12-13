War stories

PEOPLE who were involved in the Falklands War are being asked to come forward with their stories.

The British Modern Military History Society, which meets in Woodcote village hall, is compiling a book of memories and stories to mark the 40th anniversary of the conflict next year.

It wants to hear from people who played a role in the war, including civilians, Falkland islanders, or the families of those who served. It is also interested in stories from an Argentine perspective.

All profits from the book will go to the charity Blind Veterans UK.

If you have a story, email society chairman Andy Cockeram at andy.cockeram

@bmmhs.org