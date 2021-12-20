Developer trying again

A DEVELOPER has revived its plan for new housing in Woodcote.

T A Fisher is seeking the views of villagers before submitting a planning application for 40 new homes on land south of Bridle Path.

The site is not allocated for development in the village’s neighbourhood plan and two previous applications were rejected.

The council has submitted an updated neighbourhood plan to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, which allocates sites for 53 more homes in the village rather than the 76 that the district council requires in its local plan.

The parish council says Woodcote cannot take the higher number of homes because it is in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

But T A Fisher says that its scheme could meet the shortfall.

Malcolm Smith, who chairs the parish council, said: “This site has been subject to two planning applications, both of which were refused by the district council because they were major developments in the AONB.

“The new plan is almost identical to the previous one so we expect it to be rejected again. There’s a fundamental requirement in national planning policy that the greatest level of protection should be given to the AONB.”

Residents can comment on the plan at pro-vision.co.uk/bridlepath