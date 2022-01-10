Monday, 10 January 2022

Race day

WOODCOTE 10km will take place on Sunday, starting at the village hall at 10.15am.

The event is organised by Pangbourne Rotary Club to raise money for Parkinson’s UK and local charities.

It costs £18 to register, which you can do until 9am on Sunday at www.woodcote
10k.org.uk/registration-2022

