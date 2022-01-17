Inspectors rate school ‘excellent’

THE Oratory School in Woodcote has received an “excellent” rating from the Independent Schools Inspectorate.

The school was given the highest possible grade for both pupils’ academic and other achievements and their personal development.

The inspection took place on three days in early November.

Reporting inspector Bill Burn said pupils showed high levels of self-understanding for their age and self-confidence in many areas of school life. They were are resilient and adapted well to new situations.

He said pupils showed respect yet were not afraid to challenge the beliefs and cultural attitudes of others, unkindness or misbehaviour.

Mr Burn said: “Pupils acknowledge that their privileged situation comes with additional responsibility to contribute to the welfare of others and they act accordingly.

“The school motto, Heart Speaks to Heart, is enacted daily. They feel a strong sense of loyalty to the school.”

Pupils were also praised for having an excellent understanding of the importance of making good decisions as well as for showing ambition and a clear understanding of how to get the best from their lessons.

Teaching was said to be consistently well planned and the leadership of the school was said to encourage inclusivity and excellence.

Headmaster Joe Smith said: “The results are an absolutely wonderful reflection on Oratory pupils and the staff who work so hard to support and guide them.

“Inspectors were extremely complimentary about our pupils in all sorts of different ways. It was really quite moving and a privilege to hear what they said about them.

“This independent and rigorous judgement is a wonderful endorsement that we are firmly on the right path.”