Boy injured in hit and run

Thursday, 20 January 2022
A TEENAGE boy suffered minor injuries after being hit by a van in Woodcote.
The driver failed to stop following the collision, which happened on Oxford Road, near the Tidmore Lane junction, at 12.03pm on Monday.
Thames Valley Police is appealing for anyone for witnesses. The van was silver or white.
Anyone with information should call police on 101 and quote reference number 43220023293.
20 January 2022
