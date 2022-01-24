Monday, 24 January 2022

Garden fair

WOODCOTE spring fair will take place at the village hall on Sunday, April 24 from 11am to 3pm.

There will be stalls selling seedlings, plants, garden ornaments, crafts and produce. There will also be a planting workshop, children’s gardening activities and refreshments.

