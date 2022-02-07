Appeal for volunteers

NEW volunteers are needed to run Our Woodcote Library.

The group was formed in 2011 to campaign against the proposed closure of the library in Reading Road by Oxfordshire County Council to save money.

Since then volunteers have supported staff to keep the library open.

The group’s chairman, secretary and treasurer gave a year’s notice that they would be stepping down at its last annual meeting in February 2020.

No general meeting was held in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, so the trio continued.

However, they have now said they want to stand down at the next annual meeting next month as they have served for 10 years. They say they cannot continue, citing health and age-related concerns.

The duties include two meetings a year with library staff, liaising with village organisations and overseeing the volunteer rota.

The library celebrated its 30th anniversary in September, having opened in the old school building in 1991, replacing a once-a-week mobile library for residents and the library at Langtree School.

Anyone interested in volunteering should call Lisa Trood on (01491) 682323 or Vicky Jordan on 0118 984 3260 or email

vickyjordan5@hotmail.com or woodcote.library@

oxfordshire.gov.uk