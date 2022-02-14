New-look village hall in demand

TWO new groups have started meeting at Whitchurch village hall following its refurbishment.

Sara Jackson has started Bloom Baby, a weekly mother and baby group, providing music and activities for babies and a chance for mothers to meet.

The Caterpillar Club for babies aged zero to six months will run at 11.15am on Mondays while the Busy Bees Club for those six months and over will run from 12.30pm.

Personal trainer Hannah Dunbar has started Whit Fit Bootcamp, a 45-minute community exercise class for mixed abilities.

This takes place at 9.05am every Wednesday and 9.15am every Friday during term time.

To book (first session free), call Hannah on 07971 116704 or email hannah@

coach-hannah.com

Afternoon teas continue to be held at the hall on the second Thursday of the month from 2.30pm to 5pm.

Bakers use the new catering equipment which was bought with a National Lottery grant.

There is also Hatha Yoga on Tuesday evenings, tap dancing and a camera club on Wednesdays and a bridge club on alternate Wednesday afternoons.

Events at the hall can be viewed at hallbookingonline.

com/whitchurch/calendar.php