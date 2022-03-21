New house opposed by council and residents

A MAN’S plan to extend his home in Woodcote and build a house next door has been opposed by the parish council and other villagers.

Mr M Allaway has applied for planning permission to extend the first floor of his property in Beckley Close, a cul de sac, and construct a two-storey house next to it.

He also wants to create a new garden and an additional parking space.

The parish council said this would be overdevelopment in a cramped location and unneighbourly.

It said: “There are so many aspects of this application that just don’t meet policy or guidance.

“The proposals aren’t good enough and we should strive for better.

“It is unneighbourly… [and] overdevelopment of the plot and would have a detrimental impact on the adjoining properties in Beckley Close and on the properties behind in Birchen Close.”

The council said off-street parking for two cars should be provided with the new property.

It said: “This is vitally important in small closes such as this one.

“We also query whether the assigned space for the new dwelling will meet the measurements required for the width of the space and whether it would be possible to manoeuvre a vehicle into the garage with the building and parking proposed.”

The council also opposed the proposed cladding for the housing, saying it would not be in keeping with the area but this has since been removed from the plans.

Lesley Peates, of Croft Way said: “The older estates built in Woodcote were designed so that even the more modest homes were able to enjoy not being overlooked and having space around them.

“To build an extra dwelling as planned is an inappropriate, oppressive development within this residential area.

“Parking in Beckley Close is already inadequate and on most evenings there are cars/vans parked on the pavements either side of the road into the close.”

Elanne Little, of Hagbourne Close, said the new house would overlook her property and block her views.