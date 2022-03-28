Village hall to host spring fair

A SPRING fair will take place in Woodcote next month.

Gardening workshops will be among the attractions at the event, which will take place at the village hall on Sunday, April 24 from 11am to 3pm.

In the main hall there will be local arts and crafts including lino-cut prints, ceramics, bird boxes, crochet, coppiced willow products, landscape photography, pottery, jewellery and flowers.

On the village green there will be some owls from the British Owl Project and spring lambs from Oppo’s Farm in Goring.

Staff from Woodcote Garden Centre will help people make their own hanging baskets and there will be stalls selling plants, seedlings, seeds, pea sticks and bean poles.

The Barkin’ Mad pet shop in Pangbourne will be selling pet goods and offering to trim dogs’ claws.

For children there will be wildflower seed planting, face painting and the opportunity to make willow bird feeders.

St Leonard’s Church will have a raffle.

Coffee, bacon sandwiches, cake, sausage rolls, scones, ice cream and Greek food will be served.

The workshops in the function room, which need to be pre-booked will be:

Making a willow plant obelisk (11.15am-12.15pm).

Making a macramé plant hanger (12.30pm-1.30pm).

Growing your own cut flower garden (1.45pm-2.45pm).

To book, call 07929 203096 or visit woodcote

villagehall.com/spring-fair