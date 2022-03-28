Monday, 28 March 2022

Concert with collection

A CONCERT will be held in Woodcote to raise funds for Ukraine.

The Henley Choral Society will perform Elijah by Mendelssohn in the main chapel at the Oratory School on Saturday, April 2 at 7.30pm.

There will be a collection at the end in aid of the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Appeal.

Society chairman Tim Wilson said: “Like everyone, we are horrified by the tragic scenes from Ukraine.

“We know how generous our audiences usually are, so please do buy your tickets and come along with your cash to donate.”

Tickets cost £25 (£5 for under-18s) from henley
choralsociety.org.uk

