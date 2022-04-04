Rotary gift

MONEY raised by the Woodcote 10km will help people fleeing Ukraine.

Pangbourne Rotary Club, which organised the event in January, has donated £2,000 of the £5,600 raised to Warsaw City Rotary Club to help it support refugees arriving in Poland.

Club council member Brian Davies said: “As in previous emergencies, we find donating to another Rotary club the fastest way to get support to people who need it, bypassing the bureaucratic hurdles that sometimes exist.

“The donation is thanks to the generosity of the public who support our ongoing fundraising activities.”

Money was also sent to Parkinson’s UK and other good causes.