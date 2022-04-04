Rotary gift

A CONCERT for Ukraine will take place at St ... [more]
Monday, 04 April 2022
MONEY raised by the Woodcote 10km will help people fleeing Ukraine.
Pangbourne Rotary Club, which organised the event in January, has donated £2,000 of the £5,600 raised to Warsaw City Rotary Club to help it support refugees arriving in Poland.
Club council member Brian Davies said: “As in previous emergencies, we find donating to another Rotary club the fastest way to get support to people who need it, bypassing the bureaucratic hurdles that sometimes exist.
“The donation is thanks to the generosity of the public who support our ongoing fundraising activities.”
Money was also sent to Parkinson’s UK and other good causes.
04 April 2022
More News:
Cricket club to take over bowling green for training
GORING’S bowling green is to be used by the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say