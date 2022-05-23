June drama

All events free at ninth alternative gardening festival
Monday, 23 May 2022
TICKETS are on sale for Woodcote Amateur Dramatic Society’s latest production.
The group will stage An Ill Wind, a murder mystery written by Rosemary House, in the village hall on June 17 and 18. Doors open at 7pm, with the performance starting at 7.45pm.
Tickets cost £12, which includes a light supper. They must be bought in advance from www.woodcotedrama.
co.uk
