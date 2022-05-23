June drama

TICKETS are on sale for Woodcote Amateur Dramatic Society’s latest production.

The group will stage An Ill Wind, a murder mystery written by Rosemary House, in the village hall on June 17 and 18. Doors open at 7pm, with the performance starting at 7.45pm.

Tickets cost £12, which includes a light supper. They must be bought in advance from www.woodcotedrama.

co.uk