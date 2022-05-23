Fair offer

All events free at ninth alternative gardening festival
Monday, 23 May 2022
ORGANISERS of a craft fair in Woodcote are offering a free stall to charities.
The Woodcote Craft & Produce Fair takes place at Langtree School monthly.
A different charity could have a free stall each month provided it is based in or has a connection to the village.
To apply, email daisy
boutique21@gmail.com
