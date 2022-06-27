Monday, 27 June 2022

Wee taste of jazz

SCOTTISH jazz duo Ian Millar and Dominic Spencer will perform in Woodcote tomorrow (Saturday).

Saxophonist Ian and pianist Dominic, from Edinburgh, are prolific tourers, playing melodic improvisations on jazz standards as well as their own compositions for a number of years.

For their Jazz in the Village tours, the pair have played in hundreds of local halls, sometimes introducing jazz nights to intimate rural settings and remote communities for the first time. Much of Ian’s writing has been inspired by the beautiful scenery that they have seen on their travels.

Jazz in the Village is at Woodcote village hall on Saturday, June 25 at 8pm (doors open 7.30pm). Tickets cost £10.50. There will be a bar but bring your own nibbles.

For more information or to buy tickets, call 07929 203096 or visit woodcote
villagehall.com/news-and-events or millarandspencer.
co.uk

