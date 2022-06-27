Monday, 27 June 2022

Man dies in Woodcote crash

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision in Woodcote on Friday, June24 in which a man aged in his seventies died.

The collision occurred at just before 1.30pm in South Stoke Road, Woodcote, when a red Hyundai i10 and a green/silver Volvo XC90 were in collision.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 75-year-old man from Blackpool, was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, where he died of his injuries.

Nobody else was injured.

Investigating officer PC Alex Norrish, of the Joint Operations Road Policing Unit, based at Abingdon, said: “Tragically, as a result of this two vehicle collision a man has died.

“Although formal identification has not yet taken place, his next of kin are aware and are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

“I am appealing to anybody who was driving in the area of Woodcote on Friday at around the time of the incident to please contact Thames Valley Police if you have witnessed the collision.

“I would also urge anybody who may have dash-cam footage of the collision, or the moments leading up to it, to please get in touch.

“You can do so by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220277302.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died.”

