Little ones learn about road safety

CHILDREN at Woodcote Pre-School have been learning about road safety.

They took part in Brake’s Kids Walk, a national initiative devised by the road safety charity.

Participating schools receive a free action pack with lesson guides, suggested activities and posters.

Wendy Powell, manager of the pre-school, which meets at the village hall in Reading Road, said: “It’s the first time we have been involved.

“We took the childrenor a walk and taught them about road safety. We went across a zebra crossing and around one of the estates.”

The children were also taught about the health benefits of walking and how it is better for the environment than travelling by bus or car.

