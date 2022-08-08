Town bids to retain bloom title after judges’ inspection
GORING is hoping to retain the best small town ... [more]
Tuesday, 09 August 2022
WOODCOTE fete will take place on the village green on Saturday, September 10 from noon to 5pm.
Attractions will include live music, a dog show, children’s entertainer, inflatables, face-painting, a tombola as well as food and drink.
08 August 2022
Councillors to visit garden earmarked for four homes
A DECISION on plans for four new homes in the ... [more]
