Independents in Henley area record positive A-level results

THE first “lockdown” students received their A-levels results today with positive results all round from the independent schools, despite the difficult teaching environment due to Covid.

Oratory School head of academics, Matthew Syddal, said: “They have never sat through exams before so overall it’s been really positive.”

The examination board this year are using new criteria for each grade to halt the ever-increasing percentile who achieve A* or A grades.

Mr Syddal said: “Pre pandemic, around 2019, it was about 25 per cent A* to A grades, last year it was 44 per cent. So they have looked at scaling it down rather than bringing it down entirely to that level as it would be unfair.

“These pupils have missed quite a lot of physical term-time teaching, they have had quite a lot of online teaching through that two year process, so in those terms it has been difficult for them.

“In terms of what we are seeing this morning is lots of positivity, the majority of students getting into their first choice university which is testament to the work they have put in.

“We are back to reality after two years of centres essentially awarding the grades, but the reaction to that from the students has been really positive and they are getting the results they deserve.”

One of those top achievers is Orla Williams, 18, from Henley who earned two A* and one A grades in photography, art and business respectively.

She said: “I am surprised. I found it quite hard not being in class. I’m thinking of having a gap year and then going to either university or do an apprenticeship, probably in marketing.

“But I am going to take a year break and probably go traveling.”

Shiplake College was alive with excitement as students converged on the site from 8am.

Head master Tyrone Howe said: “I think this is a really brave and resilient group of young people who have faced uncertainty and a series f real challenges over the past couple of years and I am delighted we are hosting them here, the vast majority have come in for their results.

“They are enjoying each other’s company and the vast majority are going on to do exactly what planned to do in terms of university or life after Shiplake.

“Our results are very much in line with national predictions and they are very much in line with the results pre-pandemic.

“I was very impressed right throughout this last year we have really tied to encourage everybody to remain as calm as possible.

“Exams are a fact of life at schools and they managed themselves very well. You look to the teachers in terms of examples and role models they represent and the teachers have been superb, in terms of the academic support but more importantly the pastoral and emotional support the teachers have given students and for me that is something Shiplake prides itself on.

“I am really proud of the fact that the students stuck together throughout it and managed themselves very well through what was a stressful period.”

Eighteen-year-old Wallace Fisher, from Henley, is planning an apprenticeship after earning a B in art, a distinction * in sport and a distinction in business.

He said: “I am very happy. A lot of my subjects were coursework based so I had an idea of what I would be getting but I got what I was aiming for.

“I have an apprenticeship lined up for September with a company called Hudson, in Reading, which sell and manufacture row boats.

“I quite like the hands-on manufacturing side and the repairs. I coxed for two years at school so I am obsessed with rowing.”

