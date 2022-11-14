Food fair begins drive to make more use of village hall

HUNDREDS of people attended the first Woodcote Food Fair on Sunday.

Thirty-one traders and suppliers filled the village hall with products featuring local, quality, artisan ingredients.

There was also a Christmas turkey ordering service, a pop-up vintage tea room and hot street food.

The event was part of an initiative by the hall trustees to increase use of the building following the coronavirus pandemic.

Organiser Louisa Devismes, 51, a marketing associate from Whitchurch Hill, said: “It was really busy and some people came from quite a long way away. We could barely move in the hall at times.

“The events we are running are really about reminding people that we have got a village hall and it’s a great facility and encouraging them to use it.

“In the latter part of the pandemic, the hall had a little bit of a facelift with investment in new furniture, so the main hall is looking quite good and there’s a lot you can do with it.”

Entertainment was provided by classic rock and blues band Cracking Up.

Guitarist and singer Mike Rowbottom, from Stoke Row, said: “The way Louisa organised it was impressive: exhibitors inside, food for eating there and the musical entertainment outside.

“We enjoyed ourselves despite the cold. Playing outside after September is a risky venture but we got away with it.”

At the village hall tonight (Friday) there will be a screening of Top Gun: Maverick and tomorrow there’s a gypsy jazz night.