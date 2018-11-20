Test story

TWO owners of a woodland near Henley say the area is routinely abused by horse riders, dog walkers and cyclists.

Dan Remenyi and John Hill, who between them own 45 acres of Lambridge Wood, say people stray from the bridleway and professional dog walkers sometimes arrive with six or more animals.

They are concerned about the impact on wildlife and the deterioration of the public footpaths in the wood, which is a designated Site of Special Scientific Interest.

The men, who bought the land in 2011, say they have no objection to visitors enjoying the area but expect them to behave responsibly.

Mr Remenyi, from Kidmore End, said: “The woodland is being wrecked by irresponsible horse riders, cyclists and dog walkers.



“As a woodland owner, I wholeheartedly support freedom of access to private woodland in the UK provided it is managed in a responsible way.

“However, problems arise when the public do not comply with the reasonable guidelines that have been created by the Forestry Commission and other authorities for the protection of the woodland itself.

“These guidelines mostly involve asking the public to stay on designated footpaths and for horse riders and cyclists to stay on bridleways.

“Unfortunately, push bikes and quad bikes are regularly used illegally in the woods. Dog walkers also create problems by not keeping to the footpaths.

“There are two public footpaths through the woods and a narrow tarred road that runs down to Lambridge House which also serves as a bridleway. However, because the woods are not fenced, it is regularly abused in a number of different ways.

“First of all, although there is no bridleway through the main woods, horses are continually exercised on the footpaths.

“This churns up the paths and after even a relatively small amount of rain some stretches become quagmires. The horse riding community seems to be totally disinterested in complying with the law.

“Secondly, despite the fact there is a number of signs pointing out that cyclists should not ride their bikes in the woods, we have continual visitations, sometimes by a dozen or more cyclists coming up from Henley and again churning up the footpaths. They are just as disrespectful of the law as the horse riders.

“If these cyclists are confronted and told that they should not be cycling in the woods they are dismissive and sometimes rude.”

Mr Remenyi said the area was home to orchids but many had been destroyed by people parking their cars on a verge that runs along the one side of the woods where they grow.

The popularity of the woods with dog walkers had meant more cars were being parked in the area.

Mr Remenyi said: “More recently, the woods have become a destination for commercial dog walkers. Sometimes there are individuals with as many as six dogs in the woods who do not respect the footpaths.

“Sometimes these dogs are let off the leash and they run amok. We have occasional deer in the woods and dogs have been known to be a great nuisance to them, having occasionally caused the death of a deer.

“A dog walker with a dog on a lead is welcome. On the weekend there can be 50 or more walkers in the woods, virtually none of whom restrains their activities to the public footpaths. This is despite the fact that the public footpaths have been well signposted by the members of the Chiltern Society.

“The result of this aimless wandering is numerous new apparent ‘footpaths’ being created which have not been agreed to by the owners of the woods and this has