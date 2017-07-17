Natural therapy tackles stress and energetic blockages

KINESIOLOGY is a natural healing therapy that uses muscle testing to identify imbalances in the body’s structural, emotional and chemical energy and establish its healing priorities.

The most comprehensive of the modern natural therapies, an ICPKP kinesiology session is tailored to addressing your emotional/physical stress and energetic blockages, assisting you and your body to heal these through a range of manual and non-manual therapeutic techniques.

These stresses can include:

l chronic physical and emotional pain

l relationship and work stress

l food intolerances and digestive disorders

l learning difficulties

l mental illness and nervous disorders

l lack of motivation and inability to change old habits

l poor performance levels

Having trained under leading kinesiologist and master healer Edmund Faust in Australia, Lenore Smith works with a wide range of clients from babies, children, mothers and families to professional sports people, business professionals and retirees in her practices in Melbourne and Darwin.

She truly believes every person deserves the optimal physical and emotional balance and personal empowerment kinesiology can provide.

Joining the team at Back in Line, Lenore is delighted to bring the health and wellness benefits of kinesiology to the Henley community.

For more information and to book a session, call 07565 426066 or visit www.thebasic

elementskinesiology.com.au