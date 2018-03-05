Monday, 05 March 2018

Cafe move outdoors

THE owners of a new Henley café want to have tables and chairs on the pavement outside.

Lawrence Tian and Lucy Lu, who opened Berries in Hart Street in January, say they want to replicate “café culture”.

Their planning application says: “The pavement in front of the premises is generously proportioned, allowing sufficient space for pedestrians to pass unobstructed.”

The couple, who grew up in China, met while they were overseas students at the University of Reading where he studied accountancy and she studied food science.

The couple chose to open a café in Henley as they felt it was more upmarket than Reading and there were more premises available.

They spent about £40,000 refurbishing the interior of the former Jonkers Rare Books premises.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will make a decision by April 10.

