Thursday, 29 March 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Garden for ex-Beatle at Mill Meadows

Garden for ex-Beatle at Mill Meadows

A GARDEN inspired by former Beatle George Harrison is set to be created at Mill Meadows in Henley.

The location is favoured by his widow Olivia, who lives at Friar Park and was bought by the popstar in the Seventies.

Henley in Bloom is working with Gae Exton, from the Harrison’s charity The Material World Foundation, to develop the plans.

Henley Mayor Kellie Hinton, chairwoman of Henley in Bloom, said the charity had offered to fund the project.

She said: “They are keen for the gardens to be at Mill Meadows.

“It’s a great location by the flowing water and away from traffic as well as being looked after by the parks team.”

A decision on the garden will be made by Henley Town Council, which owns the beauty spot, when designs are brought forward.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33