Garden for ex-Beatle at Mill Meadows

A GARDEN inspired by former Beatle George Harrison is set to be created at Mill Meadows in Henley.

The location is favoured by his widow Olivia, who lives at Friar Park and was bought by the popstar in the Seventies.

Henley in Bloom is working with Gae Exton, from the Harrison’s charity The Material World Foundation, to develop the plans.

Henley Mayor Kellie Hinton, chairwoman of Henley in Bloom, said the charity had offered to fund the project.

She said: “They are keen for the gardens to be at Mill Meadows.

“It’s a great location by the flowing water and away from traffic as well as being looked after by the parks team.”

A decision on the garden will be made by Henley Town Council, which owns the beauty spot, when designs are brought forward.