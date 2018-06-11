Worry over post office closure

COUNCILLORS in Wargrave want a mobile service after the village post office was closed.

The counter at Victoria News, a convenience store in Victoria Road, shut last month because postmistress Norah Holder is in hospital and the whole business has been put up for sale by the owners Chris and Fiona Keast.

The nearest Post Office services are in Charvil or Twyford.

Wargrave Parish Council has offered the Post Office the use of its car park off Recreation Road for a mobile service.

Speaking at a council meeting, Councillor Marion Pope said: “We need to get the Post Office to do something because we have so many elderly people in the village who need it.

“I feel very strongly about this. Many elderly people rely on it and would have to walk to the station to get to Twyford and then walk all the way through Twyford. How do they get to Charvil if they have no transport?”

Councillor Michael Etwell said: “Even a mobile post office would be better. Twice a week would be better than nothing.”

A Post Office spokeswoman said: “We would like to apologise for the temporary closure of Wargrave post office, which is due to circumstances beyond our control.

“We would like to reassure customers that we want to restore services to the area as soon as possible.”