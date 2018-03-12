Monday, 12 March 2018

Architects and designers will be at the town hall

NOW in its sixth year, Henley Design Day is being held on Saturday, March 17, at Henley Town Hall from 10am to 4pm.

A one-stop shop to showcase architects and other design experts, all waiting to inspire you to make bold changes to your home, it’s where you need to be if you’re thinking about a makeover for where you live.

Organised by Sarah Miller of the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), this year’s Henley Design Day will also showcase interior designers and landscapers. It’s a free event open to anybody who may be looking to speak to an architect or designer about a new project — be it a small extension or something much larger.

Sarah, a long-time resident of Henley, is very much aware that love for the town can often mean that you improve rather than move your home.

“Lots of us put up with small-space living just so that we can remain here,” she says.

“I can’t imagine living anywhere else — but even the tiniest building on the tightest of plots can be reordered to make the best use of what you’ve got.”

This year, for the first time, Henley Design Day will feature a space dedicated to showcasing the work of local women architects. Around half a dozen women architects and guest designers will be available to talk through your ideas with you and to discuss their unique approach to help you bring your ideas to life — just look for the RIBA Women in Architecture banner.

For more information, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/riba-6th-annual-henley-design-day-2018-tickets-39647609066

