Monday, 19 February 2018

New dishes required

THE BBC wants to install 18 new satellite dishes at its monitoring station at Crowsley Park, near Sonning Common.

Two existing dishes would also be removed and three others would be relocated.

The BBC uses the site as a receiving station, working in tandem with the BBC Monitoring Service at Caversham Park.

In a planning application, it says: “The primary function of Crowsley Park since its first use by the BBC has been to receive broadcast signals from overseas.

“Technology is continually evolving, meaning that the reception method for such signals has also evolved.

“The BBC is required to operate with optimal technology infrastructure and the best approach to receiving these signals today is via satellite.”

