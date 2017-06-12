Business talk

Keep dancing! 90-year-old with new hips still does tap
A WOMAN has returned to tap dancing — at the age ... [more]
Monday, 12 June 2017
AUTHOR and marketeer Gina Balarin will give a talk at Henley town hall on Wednesday.
She will be joined by Henley Business School coach Suzanne Mountain.
The event, which runs from 8am to 10.30pm, has been organised by South Oxfordshire District Council’s economic development team.
To register, visit http://bit.ly/2pzB0F5
12 June 2017
