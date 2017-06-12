Monday, 12 June 2017

Business talk

AUTHOR and marketeer Gina Balarin will give a talk at Henley town hall on Wednesday.

She will be joined by Henley Business School coach Suzanne Mountain.

The event, which runs from 8am to 10.30pm, has been organised by South Oxfordshire District Council’s economic development team.

To register, visit http://bit.ly/2pzB0F5

