Memorial makeover

WHITCHURCH and Goring Heath’s joint war memorial is to be restored to its original condition in time for the villages’ Remembrance Day service on November 12.

The monument at the top of High Street, Whitchurch, used to have a large Celtic-style cross but this was blown off by strong winds in 1990 and replaced with a simpler design.

Now stonemason A F Jones, of Ipsden, has created a replica of the original cross using old photographs and it will be installed within the next few weeks.

The work will cost £19,000, part of which will be paid by the War Memorial Trust. The verges around the memorial will also be tidied up.

The service will mark the centenary of the end of the Battle of Passchendaele.