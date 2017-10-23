Monday, 23 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Memorial makeover

WHITCHURCH and Goring Heath’s joint war memorial is to be restored to its original condition in time for the villages’ Remembrance Day service on November 12.

The monument at the top of High Street, Whitchurch, used to have a large Celtic-style cross but this was blown off by strong winds in 1990 and replaced with a simpler design.

Now stonemason A F Jones, of Ipsden, has created a replica of the original cross using old photographs and it will be installed within the next few weeks.

The work will cost £19,000, part of which will be paid by the War Memorial Trust. The verges around the memorial will also be tidied up.

The service will mark the centenary of the end of the Battle of Passchendaele.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33