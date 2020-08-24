Bikers go 100mph on A4074

MOTORCYCLISTS have been recorded travelling at more than 100mph on the A4074, says the chairman of Benson Parish Council.

Bill Pattison said he had been involved in installing two speed indicator devices, one on a 30mph stretch of the road just north of Shillingford, north-west of Benson, for traffic travelling towards Oxford.

He told a council meeting that readings of 102mph and 103mph were recorded.

Councillor Philip Murray said he guessed the offenders had been motorcyclists, adding: “I would have thought two people doing a ton through a 30mph speed limit is a clear and present danger and the police would be derelict in their duty if they didn’t do something about it.”

Mark Gray, Benson’s representative on Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, called it “just astonishing”, adding: “Presumably that means there were quite a few doing 90mph or 80mph?”.

Councillor Pattison confirmed this had been the case.

Earlier this year, he called for the speed limit on the A4074 to be reduced from 60mph to 50mph.

Former parish councillor Dave Rushton said that when the issue was last looked at, the parish council requested that the limits further along the road be reduced but Thames Valley Police felt that enforcing this would be too difficult.