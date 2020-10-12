New roof for library

BENSON library will not re-open until January at the earliest because of refurbishment work.

The entire roof is to removed and replaced, with the work set to begin later this month.

Oxfordshire County Council, which owns the library, said this would ensure the library was fit for purpose for years to come.

The council said that a routine inspection in March found the roof needed urgent repairs and these were completed successfully with a view to replacing the roof as soon as possible.

The work will also involve installing solar panels and improving the heating and ventilation systems to save energy and reduce costs.

A spokesman said: “Completing these works now will prevent the need for additional closures and disruption in future.

“Some additional improvements will be made to the outside of the building, along with new carpets and paint on the interior.

“During these works, our customers are welcome to continue using nearby open libraries where the same services will be available. Wallingford, Berinsfeld and Didcot libraries are open.”