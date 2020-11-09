Classroom extension named

AN extension to Benson Primary School will be called the Orchard Building.

The block of three classrooms is being built on part of the playing field at the Oxford Road school and is due to be completed this month.

Headteacher Helen Crolla said it was “exciting” to see the car park and playground area taking shape.

All the children watched the school’s head girl and boy bury a time capsule containing a message from them and a letter from Mrs Crolla.

Once the building is handed over by contractor Kier, the school will start planning an official opening event and tours for parents.

The extension and a hard play area take up a quarter of the field, which is in the Benson conservation area. The school says it will regain some play space once the work is finished.

It needs more space to meet the extra demand for places caused by hundreds of new homes being built in the village and says that another three classrooms may be needed by 2024.