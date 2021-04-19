Libraries to re-open

BENSON library will be open again from Tuesday next week with reduced hours.

It has been closed since November in line with the Government’s coronavirus restrictions.

Visitors will be asked to wear a mask, stay at least 2m from each other and to keep browsing to a minimum.

Staff say there will be plenty of PPE to keep everyone safe.

Since the library was last open, furniture has been moved around or put into storage to allow for social distancing and a new heating system has been installed.

All loans have been extended and are now due for return or renewal by May 10.

No library customers will be penalised as a result of having to self-isolate, or being unable to travel to the library to return loans.

The new hours will be 2pm to 5pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9.30am to 12.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information, follow the Friends of Benson Library on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Watlington library, which was due to re-open on Tuesday, will now do so on Tuesday next week.

This is due to work being carried out to repair the boiler, which cannot be done when the library is open.