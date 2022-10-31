First sighting of otter in brook

AN otter has been sighted in the Benson brook for the first time.

The male was filmed on a trail camera set up by Spencer Parker, a member of Benson Nature Group,

He had already spotted otter spraint around the brook and opposite Braze Lane. The otter was finally captured by the camera in the water at 6.14am on Sunday.

Remains of crayfish have also been seen in the brook near Passey Crescent, having probably been eaten by otters. It is hoped otters will help control the invasive signal crayfish population.

Mr Parker said: “We have had evidence over the last month to suggest the otter was here. Most people say the poo smells like jasmine tea but in this case it was more like sage tea.

“The poo itself contained a lot of bones from both fish and signal crayfish, which unfortunately are abundant in the brook. Due to size, bones and smell, the otter was really the only animal it could have been.”

Otters have been sighted in the River Thames in the area in recent years.

The group suspects this otter is the same one that is often seen in the Goring area as the animals have a range of about 30km.

Mr Parker said: “We spoke to Steve Godz, of Goring Gap Wildlife Experiences, and he confirmed it was a dog otter and likely to be the same one. Knowing we have one coming through the brook in the night is amazing. Who wouldn’t want an otter as a night-time visitor?

“The amazing feedback we’ve had from both adults and children has been a joy to watch.

“This knowledge is helping Benson Nature Group understand the whole brook ecosystem.”