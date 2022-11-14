Monday, 14 November 2022

Locks shut for repairs

LOCK closures on the River Thames are taking place to allow for maintenance work.

The Environment Agency carries out the work each year between October and the end of March. Local closures are as follows:

Goring Lock from November 30 to December 21. There will be lock chamber walkway resurfacing and concreting on the lock edge and installation of safety fencing on the lock island. Canoe portage will not be permitted.

Caversham Lock from January 3 to March 17. Timbers on head landings are to be replaced. Canoe portage will not be allowed.

Hambleden Lock from January 3 to March 17. Lock gate sluices are to be repaired. Canoe portage will be permitted.

Due to the Henley Fours and Eights Head race on February 11, there will be river restrictions on Henley Reach, which stretches from the Henley Business School to Phyllis Court Club, from 9am to 4pm.

All non-racing boat traffic must pass on the Buckinghamshire side of Temple Island. Bathing is not allowed in the river on the course during the hours of racing.

