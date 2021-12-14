Return of the railway nativity

SCORES of people attended the 16th annual Hambleden Valley railway nativity on Sunday.

Children took part in the traditional show at Somersham station on the Fawley Hill estate, the home of Lady McAlpine.

First held in 2004, the production heralds the start of the Hambleden Valley group of churches’ Christmas celebrations.

It is staged on the track and station platform built by the late Sir William McAlpine in 1960.

This year’s performance featured about 20 children from the wider area.

The platform served as the stage, decorated with hay balls and lights, and some of the actors were delivered on a British Rail 03 class diesel shunter, which belonged to Sir William.

The audience, mainly made up of the children’s families, watched from the other platform.

Rev Sue Morton was the narrator and announced the arrival of Angel Gabriel, played by Matilda Lait, who appeared on board the shunter.

Mary, played by Clemmie Wason, was waiting on the stage with Jospeh (Elijah Porter).

She was taken to the inn on a “donkey”, which was actually a pony, and the spectators laughed when she was told by the Angel Gabriel that she would be giving birth.

Brothers Rafferty, Toby and Barnaby King, from Cookham, played three innkeepers who told Mary they didn’t have any room for her and the baby and the audience laughed again.

Other animals were played by children who were on the stage on all fours and gathered around the baby Jesus.

Carols were sang throughout the show, including O Little Town of Bethlehem, Silent Night, While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks, Away in a Manger, We Three Kings and O Come, All Ye Faithful, accompanied by Suzannah Shaw on a keyboard.

The final song was We Wish You a Merry Christmas and more children gathered on the stage to look at the baby Jesus as parents clapped, cheered and took photographs of the scene.

The arrival of Father Christmas was signalled by fake snow and he was accompanied to the stage by Lady McAlpine. Together, they handed out chocolate to the

children.

Lady McAlpine said: “It was absolutely brilliant and quite hilarious at times.

“It was slightly more chaotic than usual, with a lot of children who were doing it for the first time, and we didn’t have a rehearsal. But it was also very sweet, lovely and magical, as it always is. It’s definitely one of my favourite events of the season and I always enjoy putting it on.”

Bucket collectors took donations for St Mary the Virgin’s Church in Fawley and the Chiltern Centre in Henley, which provides respite care for disabled young people and their families.

There was also a Christmas market, which took place in and around the station building, which was decorated with festoons and a Christmas tree.

There were stallholders selling antiques, decorations, pottery, jewellery and art and there was also hot chocolate, mulled wine, mince pies and pizza provided by caterer Time for Tea.

Children’s author Christopher Vines had a stall on the platform selling his books about Peter and Grandpa building and operating a railway across their farm.

Health and safety volunteers gave out hand sanitiser and this was also available at different points throughout the station.

The full cast was as follows: Narrator — Rev Sue Morton; Angel Gabriel — Matilda Lait; Joseph — Elijah Porter; Mary — Clemmie Wason; snow leopards — Iona Fogle, Ivy Evetts; donkey —Balou Evetts; innkeepers — Rafferty, Toby and Barnaby King; kings — Gus and Milo Davidson and Wilbur Lait; princess — Edie Wilkinson; angels — Coralie and Darcy Eccles, Matilda and Ariadne Lait, Josie Wason; star — Rufus Lait; elves — Bella Benson; Santa’s assistant — Mark Griffiths.

Stage management: Muffin Hurst; music — Suzannah Shaw; sound — Jack Paxman and Matt Chambault; stage, stars, fires and trees –— Roy Twigger.