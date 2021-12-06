Coote Wright-Broughton: March 22, 1932-November 24, 2021

COOTE Louis Edric Wright-Broughton passed away on November 24, 2021, at home in Galveston, Texas, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on March 22, 1932, at 11 Ruskin Mansions, Queen’s Club Gardens, West Kensington, London.

His family left the capital for Henley during the Second World War when the bombing began and the two family stores were destroyed.

Once in Henley, Coote’s father opened a sweet shop at 26 Duke Street and continued running the business until the Seventies.

Coote attended Reading School, where he met Jacky Dix, the love of his life, and they were married on July 5, 1954.

Following three years at Reading University, he travelled by sea and rail to Calgary in Alberta, Canada, where he found work as a geologist. Jacky joined him six weeks later.

Coote joined Canadian Pacific Oil and Gas in 1964 and mapped the geology of portions of some 15 counties in the search for oil. Several of his maps and a guidebook of the Rocky Mountains were published.

In 1974, Coote relocated to Houston and opened an exploration office for the company.

After moving the family to Houston, Coote and Jacky discovered Galveston and fell in love with the island.

In 1982, they decided to make Pirates Beach their forever home and spent 45 happy years walking the beach together.

Coote’s favourite game was squash and he played whenever he could.

He was predeceased by Jacky, his loving wife of 61 years.

Coote will be forever loved and missed by his family, daughter Sara Hall and her husband Rod, of Edmonton, Alberta, and three sons David, of Pasadena, Texas, Robin and his wife Susan, of Brentwood, California, and Andrew and his wife Kimberli, of Galveston.

Also grandchildren Kristi Hall Busque and her husband Francois and their children, Ben, Poppy and Avery, of Edmonton, Robert Hall and his wife Kristie and their daughters, Ava and Makenna, of Kingston, Ontario, Alex Wright-Broughton, of Oakland, California, Nick Wright-Broughton. of South Lake Tahoe, California, Katherine Pompa and husband Kris and their children, Miguel and Olivia, of Galveston, Sarah Sheets, of Kyle, Texas, and Samuel Sheets, of Boulder, Colorado.

Also his sister Val Rose and her husband Bill, of Henley, niece Sally and her husband Athel Wrightson and their children Cara and Sam Wrightson, of Henley.