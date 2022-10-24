Hidden Henley

IT’S easy to pass by this sign tucked away at the edge of Gillotts Field in Henley, which is popular with dog walkers and nature lovers.

The land off Greys Road was taken over by the town council in the early Nineties and in 2010 was registered as a town green to protect it from the threat of

development.

The plaque pictured commemorates this occasion and was unveiled by the then mayor Elizabeth Hodgkin who had pledged to lie down in front of the first digger if the land was ever developed.

There is another plaque which marks the planting of 2,000 native species of trees in the year 2000 to mark the new millennium.

The trees are now maturing into a fine winding woodland walk on the Greys side of the field.