Scores on the Doors 2019: full list

Monday, 21 January 2019
RESTAURANTS
Five stars
Henley — Hotel du Vin, Loch Fyne, Pizza Express, Shaun Dickens at the Boathouse, the Red Lion Hotel, Zizzi
Benson — Chrissy’s Country Kitchen
Caversham — the Caversham Rose, Domino’s Pizza, Golden Chef, Go Sing, Island Pizza and Grill, Mo’s Kebabs, Persia House, Picasso, Quattro, Qumin, Ready Tasty Fish and Chips, Spice Oven, Thai Table, Wings Fish Bar
Charvil — Alpar Kebabs;
Emmer Green — Master Fryer, Raj Tandoori, Turkish Grill
Knowl Hill — Mo’s Kebabs
Lower Assendon — Luscombe’s at the Golden Ball
Shiplake — Orwells
Sonning — Coppa Club at the Great House and the Ivy
Stoke Row — the Crooked Billet
Watlington — House of Spice, Olivier at the Red Lion, the Social
Woodcote — the Plaice.
Four Stars
Henley — Al Forno, Café Le Raj, the Square, Uppal Fish and Chips, Villa Marina
Caversham — Bina Tandoori, Papa Gee, Stir Fry
Sonning — the French Horn, the Mill at Sonning
Sonning Common — Sonning Common Fish Bar, Tandoori Connoisseur
Watlington — Kingfisher fish and chips.
Three Stars
Henley — Asiana Spice, Bombay Dining, Coppa Club, Full House fish and chips, Giggling Squid, Herbies Pizza, Istanbul Kebab, Pachangas, Smarts Fish Bar, Smokey Flame, Spice Merchant, Happy Wok
Benson — Spice Garden
Caversham — Bodrum Grill, Himalaya Momo House, Oriental Express, Pizza Time UK
Checkendon — the Highwayman Inn
Goring — Masoom’s Tandoori
Sonning Common — Hot Wok
Two Stars
Henley — Mezo, Thai Orchid
Benson — the Village Plaice
Caversham — Caversham Tandoori
Wargrave — the Weir Grove
One Star
Caversham — Ketty’s Taste of Cyprus (Kyrenia)
Emmer Green — Pearl River, Village Tandoori
Goring — Chef King
PUBS
Five Stars
Henley — the Bird in Hand, the Catherine Wheel, Magoos, the Argyll, the Old Bell, the Queen Victoria, the Row Barge, the Three Horseshoes
Caversham — the Baron Cadogan, the Crown on the Bridge, the Griffin, the Prince of Wales, the Traveller’s Rest
Charvil — the Wee Waif Inn
Crazies Hill — the Horns
Cuxham — the Half Moon
Emmer Green — the Black Horse, the White Horse
Hare Hatch – the Horse and Groom
Knowl Hill — the Bird in Hand
Lewknor — Ye Olde Leathern Bottle
Mapledurham — the Pack Horse
Pishill — the Crown
Shiplake — the Plowden Arms, the Baskerville
Sonning — the Bull Inn
Sonning Common — the Hare and Hounds
Wargrave — St George and Dragon, the Greyhound
Watlington — the Chequers, the Fat Fox Inn
Woodcote — the Black Lion
Four Stars
Henley — the Saracen’s Head, the Three Tuns, the Little Angel
Benson — the Three Horseshoes
Binfield Heath — the Bottle and Glass Inn
Caversham — the Clifton Arms
Gallowstree Common — the Reformation
Goring — the Miller of Mansfield
Maidensgrove — the Five Horseshoes
Mapledurham — the Pack Saddle
Middle Assendon — the Rainbow
Nettlebed — the White Hart
Peppard — the Greyhound
Playhatch — the Shoulder of Mutton
Sonning Common — the Bird in Hand, the Butcher’s Arms
Stoke Row — the Cherry Tree Inn
Wargrave — the Bull
Woodcote — the Red Lion
Three Stars
Henley — the Angel on the Bridge, the Bull on Bell Street
Caversham — the Fox and Hounds, the Red Cow Inn
Charvil — the Heron on the Ford
Checkendon — the Black Horse
Ewelme — the Shepherds Hut
Goring — the Catherine Wheel
Ipsden — the King William
Playhatch — the Flowing Spring
Rotherfield Greys — the Maltsters Arms
South Stoke — the Perch and Pike
Whitchurch — the Ferryboat
Whitchurch Hill — the Sun Inn
Two Stars
Henley — the Station House*, the Anchor
Goring — the John Barleycorn
Kidmore End — the New Inn
Playhatch — the Crown
Peppard — the Red Lion
Witheridge Hill — the Rising Sun*
Kingwood — the Unicorn
Knowl Hill — the New Inn
One Star
Aston — the Flower Pot
Benson — the Crown Inn
Christmas Common — the Fox and Hounds
Whitchurch — the Greyhound
CAFES
Five Stars
Henley — Café Buendia, Café Rouge, Caffe Nero, Corner 81, Costa Coffee, Henley Piazza, the Kenton Theatre, Leafi at the River & Rowing Museum, Menza at Dry Leas, Patisserie Valerie, the Regal Picturehouse, Tubbies Diner
Benson — Riverside Shop and Café
Caversham — 3Cs Café at St John’s Church, Costa Coffee, Hills Meadow Car Wash, Sheriff’s Boathouse at Redgrave Pinsent Rowing Lake, Sushi Daily at Waitrose, Caversham Court Gardens tea kiosk, Tipsy Bean, Warings Craft Bakers, Whittington’s Tea Barge
Goring — Withymead Nature Reserve
Ipsden — Bam Kitchen at Chiltern Park Aerodrome
Mapledurham — Mapledurham Mill tea rooms
Nettlebed — the Field Kitchen
Sonning — ARO & CHEFS at Reading Hockey Club, Cater Link at Sonning Primary School, Reading Rugby Club
Watlington — Watlington Baguette Shop
Four Stars
Henley — Berries Coffee, Café Copia, Harris & Hoole, Smiley Café at M&Co, Starbucks
Caversham — Alto Lounge, Wards Bakery
Nuffield — Nuffield Place
Stonor — Stonor Park
Wargrave — the Old Post Office
Watlington — the Café Express, the Granary Deli
Whitchurch — Tolhurst Organic Farm
Three Stars
Henley — Café Eden/Café Go Two, the Chocolate Café, Hot Gossip, Scene 1 Take 1 Coffee, Spoon, the Willow Basket
Caversham — Boaters Bar at Thames and Kennet Marina
Emmer Green — Reading Abbey Rugby Club
Goring — Pierreponts, the Goring Chocolate Café
Rotherfield Greys — the Cowshed at Greys Court
Sonning Common — Flemings, the Herb Kitchen
Whitchurch — Hempen at Path Hill Farm
Woodcote — Jan’s Pitstop
Two Stars
Henley — the Farm Kitchen at Swiss Farm
RETAILERS
Five Stars
Henley — Bell Street Baguettes, Boots, Bosley Patch, Cook, Domino’s Pizza, Gorvett & Stone, One Stop, Oxfam (Market Place), Esso Regatta Service Station, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Waitrose
Benson — Benson Village Butcher, BP petrol station, and the Co-operative Food Store
Binfield Heath — Binfield Heath Stores
Britwell Salome — Britwell Farm Shop
Caversham — Caversham Convenience Store, Conisboro Express, Co-operative Food Stores (Henley Road and South View Avenue), Costcutter, Iceland, Jennings Butchers, Londis, Smiths newsagent, Tesco Express, Shell Thames Valley service station, Shop-Inn, Waitrose, Woodcote Way News
Charvil — Nisa at Charvil Post Office
Dunsden — the Loddon Brewery
Emmer Green — Budgens, Dudmans of Berkshire, Tesco Express, True Food Community Co-op
Ewelme — Ewelme Village Store
Goring — Tesco Express, the Goring Grocer, Westholme Stores (Jack’s)
Hare Hatch — Wyevale Garden Centre
Ipsden — Blue Tin Produce, the Post Office
Nettlebed — BP petrol station, the Post Office and Village Store
Remenham Hill — Shell White Hill service station
Shiplake — the Corner Shop
Sonning — BP petrol station
Sonning Common — Carl Woods Butchers, the Co-operative Food Store, One Stop
South Stoke — South Stoke Community Shop
Stoke Row — Stoke Row Stores
Wargrave — Sheeplands Farm Shop, Honeys of Henley, Victoria News
Watlington — the Co-operative Food Store, K is for Kitchen
Woodcote — the Co-operative Food Store
Four Stars
Henley — Bodywise Health Foods, Gabriel Machin butchers, Northfield End Superstore
Caversham — Amir Convenience Store, Caversham Park Food and Wine, Gosbrook Road Corner Store, BP Leander Service Station
Goring — Goring Village Butchers, McColls
Peppard — Peppard Stores
Sonning Common — B B Wines
Watlington — Calnan Brothers butchers, Watlington Service Station
Woodcote — RnK Stores
Three Stars
Henley — Regatta Wines, Station News, Tak Food and Wine
Caversham — Best-one
Hare Hatch — Hare Hatch Sheeplands Nursery
Shiplake — Shiplake Butcher
Watlington — TuTu Delicious
Woodcote — Chana Stores
Two Stars
Henley — Patisserie Franco-Belge
One Stars
Caversham — Hemdean Stores, Whitings Butchers*
Exempt
Henley — Henley Pet Shop, Henley Pharmacy, Superdrug, the Kiln Ceramic Café, White Stuff, Wine Rack
Caversham — Allpresent.com, Boots, Caversham Herbs, Caversham Pharmacy, Markand Pharmacy, the Sue Ryder charity shop, Superdrug
Charvil — the Co-operative Food Store
Emmer Green — Lloyds Pharmacy
Goring — Lloyds Pharmacy
Playhatch — Playhatch Garden Centre
Wargrave — A&I Stores
To be inspected
Henley — New News
Hare Hatch — Floral Garden Centre
SPORTS, LEISURE AND MISCELLANEOUS CLUBS
Five Stars
Henley — Badgemore Park Golf Club, Henley Hockey Club, Phyllis Court Club, Leander Club
Caversham — Caversham Health and Fitness Club, Caversham Over 50s Club; Caversham Working Men’s Club, Caversham Baptist Church lunch group, Caversham Park Village Social Club, Caversham Heights Methodist Church lunch club
Emmer Green — Reading Golf Club
Goring — Goring Social Club, Goring Thames Sailing Club
Mapledurham — Caversham Heath Golf Club
Nuffield — Huntercombe Golf Club
Sonning — Reading Sailing Club, Sonning Cricket Club, Sonning Golf Club, the Sonning Club
Sonning Eye — Upper Thames Motor Yacht Club
Wargrave — Wargrave Bowls Club
Four Stars
Henley — Henley 60+ Club, Henley Bowling Club
Caversham — Caversham Bowling Club, Caversham Lawn Tennis Club
Crazies Hill — Hennerton Golf Club
Mapledurham — the Club at Mapledurham
Sonning – Redingensians Sports Club
Three Stars
Harpsden — Henley Golf Club
Exempt
Henley — Henley Town Football Club
Hare Hatch — Castle Royle Country Club (Halfway Hut and health club)
Remenham — Upper Thames Rowing Club
Whitchurch — Whitchurch Cricket Club
COMMUNITY CENTRES
Five Stars
Henley — Chantry House, Henley Masonic Hall, Salisbury Conservative Club, the Christ Church Centre*
Caversham — the Weller Centre
Checkendon village hall
Whitchurch — the Old Rectory Stables
Woodcote — the Community Coffee Shop
Exempt
Henley town Hall; Benson parish hall; Bix and Assendon village hall; Crazies Hill village hall; Eye & Dunsden village hall; Ewelme village halll; Goring village hall; Harpsden village hall; Kidmore End Memorial Hall; Kidmore End parish room; Nettlebed Village Club; Peppard Memorial Hall; Pyrton village hall; Rotherfield Greys village hall; Shiplake Memorial Hall; Sonning Common village hall, Christ the King Church, Sonning Common; South Stoke village hall; Stoke Row village hall; St Mary’s Church, Wargrave; Watlington town hall; Woodcote Breakfast Club, Woodcote village hall
SCHOOLS, COLLEGES AND RELATED
Five Stars
Henley — Badgemore Primary School, Cygnets of Henley, Gillotts School, Go Beanies at Rupert House School, Hartes of Henley, Rupert House School, St Mary’s Preparatory School, the Old Station Nursery, Treetops Nursery, Trinity Primary School, Valley Road Primary School
Benson — Benson Primary School, Scamps day nursery
Caversham — Banana Moon Day Nursery, Bubble Pre-School at Milestone Centre, Caversham Prepatory School, Caversham Primary School, Chartwells at Caversham Children’s Centre, Chartwells at Caversham Park Primary School, Chartwells at Micklands Primary School, Chartwells at St Anne’s Catholic Primary School, Chartwells at St Martin’s Catholic Primary School, Chartwells at Thameside Primary School, Crumbs Food at Hemdean House School, Crumbs Food at the Heights Primary School, Little Stars After-School Club, Micklands Pre-School, New Bridge Nursery School, Orchard Day Nursery, Thomas Franks at Chiltern Nursery, Thomas Franks at Queen Anne’s School
Charvil — Energy Kidz at Charvil Piggott Primary School
Crazies Hill — Cater Link at Crazies Hill Primary School
Emmer Green — Chartwells at Emmer Green Primary School, Chartwells at the Hill Primary School and Energy Kidz at the Hill Primary School
Ewelme — Dolce at Ewelme Primary School
Goring — Goring and Cleeve Pre-School, Goring Primary School
Goring Heath — The Oratory Preparatory School
Harpsden — Harpsden Pre-School
Highmoor — Highmoor Nursery School
Kidmore End — Kidmore End Primary School
Nettlebed — NettlebedCommunity School
Shiplake — Shiplake Primary School, Shiplake College, Shiplake Village Nursery
Sonning — Sodexo at Reading Blue Coat School
Sonning Common — Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School, Sonning Common Primary School
Stoke Row — Aspens at Stoke Row Primary School
Wargrave — Aspens at the Piggott School, Cater Link at Piggott Junior and Infant Schools
Watlington — Dolce at Icknield Community College, Dolce at Watlington Primary School, Rainbow Corner Day Nursery, Watlington Pre-School
Whitchurch — Whitchurch Primary After-School Club, Whitchurch Primary School
Woodcote — Aspens at Langtree School, Woodcote After School Club, Woodcote Pre-School Group
Four Stars
Henley — Compass Chartwells at the Henley College, Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School
Caversham — Caversham Park Kindergarten
Charvil — Aspens at the Charvil Piggott School
Woodcote — the Cabin Pre-School, the Oratory School
Three Stars
Gallowstree Common — Bishopswood Day Nursery
Peppard — Peppard Primary School
Exempt
Caversham — Caversham Heights Pre-School; Lewknor — Lewknor Primary School
CARE HOMES
Five Stars
Henley — Acacia Lodge, Bridges Home Care, Catering Academy at Albert Court, Thamesfield Retirement Village
Caversham — Choice Peppard House, Choice Carisbrooke
Goring — Cleeve Lodge, Lyndhurst Rest Home
Nuffield — Huntercombe Hall Nursing Home
Shiplake — Lashbrook House, Tower House
Sonning Common — Abbeycrest Nursing Home
Wargrave — The Mount Nursing Home
Watlington — Watlington and District Care Home
Four Stars
Henley — Chilterns Court Care Home
Caversham — Rosebank House residential centre
CATERING FIRMS
Five Stars
Henley — Pielicious and the Happy Gurkha
Emmer Green — Braaibecue Mobile Trader
Harpsden — Fire and Dough
Ipsden — Nyama Catering
Maidensgrove — 81 Events
Nettlebed — Chocolate Strawberry
Peppard — Bloc Catering
Whitchurch — Ambience Venue Styling
Four Stars
Bix — Fingers and Forks
To be inspected
Henley — Foodie Angels
MISCELLANEOUS
Five Stars
Henley — Bartlett Mitchell at Perpetual Park, the Chiltern Centre for disabled children, the Four Oaks caravan site, Gardenview bed and breakfast, Henley leisure centre, Servest Catering at the Smith Centre, Townlands Memorial Hospital
Benson — Fyfield Manor, Sodexo at RAF Benson
Caversham — Christian Community Action Drop-In Centre, Servest Food Company at BBC Monitoring, Voyage Care
Checkendon — Checkendon Equestrian Centre
Goring Heath — Police Rehabilitation Centre at Flint House
Ipsden — Braziers Park Adult College
Kidmore End — the Disabilities Trust
Nettlebed — Charlton House at Sue Ryder hospice
Nuffield — HMP Huntercombe
Sonning Common — Johnson Matthey Technology Centre
Whitchurch Hill — Aramark at BP Technology Centre
Four Stars
Sonning Common — Florence House youth home
Three Stars
Peppard — the Ways and Means Trust
Exempt
Caversham — Make and Do Workshops
Sonning Common — Operation Friendship
Watlington — Watlington and District Age Concern
* Recently re-inspected
21 January 2019
