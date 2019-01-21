Scores on the Doors 2019: full list

RESTAURANTS

Five stars

Henley — Hotel du Vin, Loch Fyne, Pizza Express, Shaun Dickens at the Boathouse, the Red Lion Hotel, Zizzi

Benson — Chrissy’s Country Kitchen

Caversham — the Caversham Rose, Domino’s Pizza, Golden Chef, Go Sing, Island Pizza and Grill, Mo’s Kebabs, Persia House, Picasso, Quattro, Qumin, Ready Tasty Fish and Chips, Spice Oven, Thai Table, Wings Fish Bar

Charvil — Alpar Kebabs;

Emmer Green — Master Fryer, Raj Tandoori, Turkish Grill

Knowl Hill — Mo’s Kebabs

Lower Assendon — Luscombe’s at the Golden Ball

Shiplake — Orwells

Sonning — Coppa Club at the Great House and the Ivy

Stoke Row — the Crooked Billet

Watlington — House of Spice, Olivier at the Red Lion, the Social

Woodcote — the Plaice.

Four Stars

Henley — Al Forno, Café Le Raj, the Square, Uppal Fish and Chips, Villa Marina

Caversham — Bina Tandoori, Papa Gee, Stir Fry

Sonning — the French Horn, the Mill at Sonning

Sonning Common — Sonning Common Fish Bar, Tandoori Connoisseur

Watlington — Kingfisher fish and chips.

Three Stars

Henley — Asiana Spice, Bombay Dining, Coppa Club, Full House fish and chips, Giggling Squid, Herbies Pizza, Istanbul Kebab, Pachangas, Smarts Fish Bar, Smokey Flame, Spice Merchant, Happy Wok

Benson — Spice Garden

Caversham — Bodrum Grill, Himalaya Momo House, Oriental Express, Pizza Time UK

Checkendon — the Highwayman Inn

Goring — Masoom’s Tandoori

Sonning Common — Hot Wok

Two Stars

Henley — Mezo, Thai Orchid

Benson — the Village Plaice

Caversham — Caversham Tandoori

Wargrave — the Weir Grove

One Star

Caversham — Ketty’s Taste of Cyprus (Kyrenia)

Emmer Green — Pearl River, Village Tandoori

Goring — Chef King

PUBS

Five Stars

Henley — the Bird in Hand, the Catherine Wheel, Magoos, the Argyll, the Old Bell, the Queen Victoria, the Row Barge, the Three Horseshoes

Caversham — the Baron Cadogan, the Crown on the Bridge, the Griffin, the Prince of Wales, the Traveller’s Rest

Charvil — the Wee Waif Inn

Crazies Hill — the Horns

Cuxham — the Half Moon

Emmer Green — the Black Horse, the White Horse

Hare Hatch – the Horse and Groom

Knowl Hill — the Bird in Hand

Lewknor — Ye Olde Leathern Bottle

Mapledurham — the Pack Horse

Pishill — the Crown

Shiplake — the Plowden Arms, the Baskerville

Sonning — the Bull Inn

Sonning Common — the Hare and Hounds

Wargrave — St George and Dragon, the Greyhound

Watlington — the Chequers, the Fat Fox Inn

Woodcote — the Black Lion

Four Stars

Henley — the Saracen’s Head, the Three Tuns, the Little Angel

Benson — the Three Horseshoes

Binfield Heath — the Bottle and Glass Inn

Caversham — the Clifton Arms

Gallowstree Common — the Reformation

Goring — the Miller of Mansfield

Maidensgrove — the Five Horseshoes

Mapledurham — the Pack Saddle

Middle Assendon — the Rainbow

Nettlebed — the White Hart

Peppard — the Greyhound

Playhatch — the Shoulder of Mutton

Sonning Common — the Bird in Hand, the Butcher’s Arms

Stoke Row — the Cherry Tree Inn

Wargrave — the Bull

Woodcote — the Red Lion

Three Stars

Henley — the Angel on the Bridge, the Bull on Bell Street

Caversham — the Fox and Hounds, the Red Cow Inn

Charvil — the Heron on the Ford

Checkendon — the Black Horse

Ewelme — the Shepherds Hut

Goring — the Catherine Wheel

Ipsden — the King William

Playhatch — the Flowing Spring

Rotherfield Greys — the Maltsters Arms

South Stoke — the Perch and Pike

Whitchurch — the Ferryboat

Whitchurch Hill — the Sun Inn

Two Stars

Henley — the Station House*, the Anchor

Goring — the John Barleycorn

Kidmore End — the New Inn

Playhatch — the Crown

Peppard — the Red Lion

Witheridge Hill — the Rising Sun*

Kingwood — the Unicorn

Knowl Hill — the New Inn

One Star

Aston — the Flower Pot

Benson — the Crown Inn

Christmas Common — the Fox and Hounds

Whitchurch — the Greyhound

CAFES

Five Stars

Henley — Café Buendia, Café Rouge, Caffe Nero, Corner 81, Costa Coffee, Henley Piazza, the Kenton Theatre, Leafi at the River & Rowing Museum, Menza at Dry Leas, Patisserie Valerie, the Regal Picturehouse, Tubbies Diner

Benson — Riverside Shop and Café

Caversham — 3Cs Café at St John’s Church, Costa Coffee, Hills Meadow Car Wash, Sheriff’s Boathouse at Redgrave Pinsent Rowing Lake, Sushi Daily at Waitrose, Caversham Court Gardens tea kiosk, Tipsy Bean, Warings Craft Bakers, Whittington’s Tea Barge

Goring — Withymead Nature Reserve

Ipsden — Bam Kitchen at Chiltern Park Aerodrome

Mapledurham — Mapledurham Mill tea rooms

Nettlebed — the Field Kitchen

Sonning — ARO & CHEFS at Reading Hockey Club, Cater Link at Sonning Primary School, Reading Rugby Club

Watlington — Watlington Baguette Shop

Four Stars

Henley — Berries Coffee, Café Copia, Harris & Hoole, Smiley Café at M&Co, Starbucks

Caversham — Alto Lounge, Wards Bakery

Nuffield — Nuffield Place

Stonor — Stonor Park

Wargrave — the Old Post Office

Watlington — the Café Express, the Granary Deli

Whitchurch — Tolhurst Organic Farm

Three Stars

Henley — Café Eden/Café Go Two, the Chocolate Café, Hot Gossip, Scene 1 Take 1 Coffee, Spoon, the Willow Basket

Caversham — Boaters Bar at Thames and Kennet Marina

Emmer Green — Reading Abbey Rugby Club

Goring — Pierreponts, the Goring Chocolate Café

Rotherfield Greys — the Cowshed at Greys Court

Sonning Common — Flemings, the Herb Kitchen

Whitchurch — Hempen at Path Hill Farm

Woodcote — Jan’s Pitstop

Two Stars

Henley — the Farm Kitchen at Swiss Farm

RETAILERS

Five Stars

Henley — Bell Street Baguettes, Boots, Bosley Patch, Cook, Domino’s Pizza, Gorvett & Stone, One Stop, Oxfam (Market Place), Esso Regatta Service Station, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Waitrose

Benson — Benson Village Butcher, BP petrol station, and the Co-operative Food Store

Binfield Heath — Binfield Heath Stores

Britwell Salome — Britwell Farm Shop

Caversham — Caversham Convenience Store, Conisboro Express, Co-operative Food Stores (Henley Road and South View Avenue), Costcutter, Iceland, Jennings Butchers, Londis, Smiths newsagent, Tesco Express, Shell Thames Valley service station, Shop-Inn, Waitrose, Woodcote Way News

Charvil — Nisa at Charvil Post Office

Dunsden — the Loddon Brewery

Emmer Green — Budgens, Dudmans of Berkshire, Tesco Express, True Food Community Co-op

Ewelme — Ewelme Village Store

Goring — Tesco Express, the Goring Grocer, Westholme Stores (Jack’s)

Hare Hatch — Wyevale Garden Centre

Ipsden — Blue Tin Produce, the Post Office

Nettlebed — BP petrol station, the Post Office and Village Store

Remenham Hill — Shell White Hill service station

Shiplake — the Corner Shop

Sonning — BP petrol station

Sonning Common — Carl Woods Butchers, the Co-operative Food Store, One Stop

South Stoke — South Stoke Community Shop

Stoke Row — Stoke Row Stores

Wargrave — Sheeplands Farm Shop, Honeys of Henley, Victoria News

Watlington — the Co-operative Food Store, K is for Kitchen

Woodcote — the Co-operative Food Store

Four Stars

Henley — Bodywise Health Foods, Gabriel Machin butchers, Northfield End Superstore

Caversham — Amir Convenience Store, Caversham Park Food and Wine, Gosbrook Road Corner Store, BP Leander Service Station

Goring — Goring Village Butchers, McColls

Peppard — Peppard Stores

Sonning Common — B B Wines

Watlington — Calnan Brothers butchers, Watlington Service Station

Woodcote — RnK Stores

Three Stars

Henley — Regatta Wines, Station News, Tak Food and Wine

Caversham — Best-one

Hare Hatch — Hare Hatch Sheeplands Nursery

Shiplake — Shiplake Butcher

Watlington — TuTu Delicious



Woodcote — Chana Stores

Two Stars

Henley — Patisserie Franco-Belge

One Stars

Caversham — Hemdean Stores, Whitings Butchers*

Exempt

Henley — Henley Pet Shop, Henley Pharmacy, Superdrug, the Kiln Ceramic Café, White Stuff, Wine Rack

Caversham — Allpresent.com, Boots, Caversham Herbs, Caversham Pharmacy, Markand Pharmacy, the Sue Ryder charity shop, Superdrug

Charvil — the Co-operative Food Store

Emmer Green — Lloyds Pharmacy

Goring — Lloyds Pharmacy

Playhatch — Playhatch Garden Centre

Wargrave — A&I Stores

To be inspected

Henley — New News

Hare Hatch — Floral Garden Centre

SPORTS, LEISURE AND MISCELLANEOUS CLUBS

Five Stars

Henley — Badgemore Park Golf Club, Henley Hockey Club, Phyllis Court Club, Leander Club

Caversham — Caversham Health and Fitness Club, Caversham Over 50s Club; Caversham Working Men’s Club, Caversham Baptist Church lunch group, Caversham Park Village Social Club, Caversham Heights Methodist Church lunch club

Emmer Green — Reading Golf Club

Goring — Goring Social Club, Goring Thames Sailing Club

Mapledurham — Caversham Heath Golf Club

Nuffield — Huntercombe Golf Club

Sonning — Reading Sailing Club, Sonning Cricket Club, Sonning Golf Club, the Sonning Club

Sonning Eye — Upper Thames Motor Yacht Club

Wargrave — Wargrave Bowls Club

Four Stars

Henley — Henley 60+ Club, Henley Bowling Club

Caversham — Caversham Bowling Club, Caversham Lawn Tennis Club

Crazies Hill — Hennerton Golf Club

Mapledurham — the Club at Mapledurham

Sonning – Redingensians Sports Club

Three Stars

Harpsden — Henley Golf Club

Exempt

Henley — Henley Town Football Club

Hare Hatch — Castle Royle Country Club (Halfway Hut and health club)

Remenham — Upper Thames Rowing Club

Whitchurch — Whitchurch Cricket Club

COMMUNITY CENTRES

Five Stars

Henley — Chantry House, Henley Masonic Hall, Salisbury Conservative Club, the Christ Church Centre*

Caversham — the Weller Centre

Checkendon village hall

Whitchurch — the Old Rectory Stables

Woodcote — the Community Coffee Shop

Exempt

Henley town Hall; Benson parish hall; Bix and Assendon village hall; Crazies Hill village hall; Eye & Dunsden village hall; Ewelme village halll; Goring village hall; Harpsden village hall; Kidmore End Memorial Hall; Kidmore End parish room; Nettlebed Village Club; Peppard Memorial Hall; Pyrton village hall; Rotherfield Greys village hall; Shiplake Memorial Hall; Sonning Common village hall, Christ the King Church, Sonning Common; South Stoke village hall; Stoke Row village hall; St Mary’s Church, Wargrave; Watlington town hall; Woodcote Breakfast Club, Woodcote village hall

SCHOOLS, COLLEGES AND RELATED

Five Stars

Henley — Badgemore Primary School, Cygnets of Henley, Gillotts School, Go Beanies at Rupert House School, Hartes of Henley, Rupert House School, St Mary’s Preparatory School, the Old Station Nursery, Treetops Nursery, Trinity Primary School, Valley Road Primary School

Benson — Benson Primary School, Scamps day nursery

Caversham — Banana Moon Day Nursery, Bubble Pre-School at Milestone Centre, Caversham Prepatory School, Caversham Primary School, Chartwells at Caversham Children’s Centre, Chartwells at Caversham Park Primary School, Chartwells at Micklands Primary School, Chartwells at St Anne’s Catholic Primary School, Chartwells at St Martin’s Catholic Primary School, Chartwells at Thameside Primary School, Crumbs Food at Hemdean House School, Crumbs Food at the Heights Primary School, Little Stars After-School Club, Micklands Pre-School, New Bridge Nursery School, Orchard Day Nursery, Thomas Franks at Chiltern Nursery, Thomas Franks at Queen Anne’s School

Charvil — Energy Kidz at Charvil Piggott Primary School

Crazies Hill — Cater Link at Crazies Hill Primary School

Emmer Green — Chartwells at Emmer Green Primary School, Chartwells at the Hill Primary School and Energy Kidz at the Hill Primary School

Ewelme — Dolce at Ewelme Primary School

Goring — Goring and Cleeve Pre-School, Goring Primary School

Goring Heath — The Oratory Preparatory School

Harpsden — Harpsden Pre-School

Highmoor — Highmoor Nursery School

Kidmore End — Kidmore End Primary School

Nettlebed — NettlebedCommunity School

Shiplake — Shiplake Primary School, Shiplake College, Shiplake Village Nursery

Sonning — Sodexo at Reading Blue Coat School

Sonning Common — Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School, Sonning Common Primary School

Stoke Row — Aspens at Stoke Row Primary School

Wargrave — Aspens at the Piggott School, Cater Link at Piggott Junior and Infant Schools

Watlington — Dolce at Icknield Community College, Dolce at Watlington Primary School, Rainbow Corner Day Nursery, Watlington Pre-School

Whitchurch — Whitchurch Primary After-School Club, Whitchurch Primary School

Woodcote — Aspens at Langtree School, Woodcote After School Club, Woodcote Pre-School Group

Four Stars

Henley — Compass Chartwells at the Henley College, Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School

Caversham — Caversham Park Kindergarten

Charvil — Aspens at the Charvil Piggott School

Woodcote — the Cabin Pre-School, the Oratory School

Three Stars

Gallowstree Common — Bishopswood Day Nursery

Peppard — Peppard Primary School

Exempt

Caversham — Caversham Heights Pre-School; Lewknor — Lewknor Primary School

CARE HOMES

Five Stars

Henley — Acacia Lodge, Bridges Home Care, Catering Academy at Albert Court, Thamesfield Retirement Village

Caversham — Choice Peppard House, Choice Carisbrooke

Goring — Cleeve Lodge, Lyndhurst Rest Home

Nuffield — Huntercombe Hall Nursing Home

Shiplake — Lashbrook House, Tower House

Sonning Common — Abbeycrest Nursing Home

Wargrave — The Mount Nursing Home

Watlington — Watlington and District Care Home

Four Stars

Henley — Chilterns Court Care Home

Caversham — Rosebank House residential centre

CATERING FIRMS

Five Stars

Henley — Pielicious and the Happy Gurkha

Emmer Green — Braaibecue Mobile Trader

Harpsden — Fire and Dough

Ipsden — Nyama Catering

Maidensgrove — 81 Events

Nettlebed — Chocolate Strawberry

Peppard — Bloc Catering

Whitchurch — Ambience Venue Styling

Four Stars

Bix — Fingers and Forks

To be inspected

Henley — Foodie Angels

MISCELLANEOUS

Five Stars

Henley — Bartlett Mitchell at Perpetual Park, the Chiltern Centre for disabled children, the Four Oaks caravan site, Gardenview bed and breakfast, Henley leisure centre, Servest Catering at the Smith Centre, Townlands Memorial Hospital

Benson — Fyfield Manor, Sodexo at RAF Benson

Caversham — Christian Community Action Drop-In Centre, Servest Food Company at BBC Monitoring, Voyage Care

Checkendon — Checkendon Equestrian Centre

Goring Heath — Police Rehabilitation Centre at Flint House

Ipsden — Braziers Park Adult College

Kidmore End — the Disabilities Trust

Nettlebed — Charlton House at Sue Ryder hospice

Nuffield — HMP Huntercombe

Sonning Common — Johnson Matthey Technology Centre

Whitchurch Hill — Aramark at BP Technology Centre

Four Stars

Sonning Common — Florence House youth home

Three Stars

Peppard — the Ways and Means Trust

Exempt

Caversham — Make and Do Workshops

Sonning Common — Operation Friendship

Watlington — Watlington and District Age Concern

* Recently re-inspected